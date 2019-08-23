Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports:

THEFT: There was a report of tools stolen from a detached garage sometime between Aug. 17-18 on the 900 block of Broadway Street.

There was a report of a white female with a yellow top who stole from a local pharmacy, CVS, at approximately 6 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Subject caught shoplifting at Kroger at 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 20. She was arrested, incarcerated, and trespassed from Kroger. Brooke E. Evans, 25, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

A bicycle was reported stolen sometime between Aug. 18-20 on Race Street.

WARRANT: An adjacent county advised they had a female with an active Piqua arrest warrant on Aug. 19. The female subject was transported to the Miami County Jail without issue. Danielle N. Kramer, 25, of Middletown, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

ACCIDENT: A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 in the area of Clark and Roosevelt avenues. A driver was cited.

There was a report of an accident at 3:50 p.m. on Aug. 19 in the area of Clark and McKinley avenues. A driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

There was a traffic crash between two motor vehicles at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 in the area of South Street and South Main Street. A citation was issued.

BURGLARY: There was a report of a garage that had been broken into sometime between Aug. 17-19 on the 500 block of Caldwell Street. No items were reported missing from the garage, however it was observed several items were loaded into different boxes in a way to be carried out. The complainant was advised of several options on how to further secure the structure. No suspect information at this time.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: There was a report of hypodermic needle sitting on the sidewalk at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 19 on East Main Street near the Shawnee bridge. The needle was located and properly disposed of.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded to the report of a female subject dancing in the roadway at 10 p.m. on Aug. 19 in the area of West High Street and Lyndhurst Drive. The female subject was warned for disorderly conduct and given a ride to a family member’s house. Officers later responded back to the same area, and the female subject was arrested for disorderly conduct. Brooke E. Evans, 25, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Officer dispatched to a disturbance at approximately 1 a.m. on Aug. 20 on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue. Officer warned everyone for disorderly conduct.

MENACING: A complainant advised his neighbor threatened to harm him at 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 19 on the 400 block of North College Street. All subjects were spoken to and warned to stay away from each other.

Complainants advised two male subjects stopped them and threatened them at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the area of Broadway and Ann streets. Suspects were located and warned.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of two male subjects who were trying to get into the complainant’s residence through a window at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 20 on the 600 block of South Downing Street. Subjects left the area on foot with the complainant’s window screen. No known suspects.

Officers responded to the report of a male subject trespassing inside Ulbrich’s Market at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. The male subject was located, and it was determined he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was arrested on the warrant and also charged with trespassing. Scott A. Bowen, Sr., 44, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: Officer dispatched to a telecommunication harassment complaint at 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 at Kroger. Officer warned a female subject.

CITIZEN ASSIST: A malfunction led to a truck spilling concrete on the roadway at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the area of Riverside Drive and North Main Street. A crew responded and cleaned the roadway.