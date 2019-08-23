City seeking input through survey

TROY — In order to better connect and engage with residents and businesses regarding city related information, the city of Troy is seeking feedback using a survey as to how residents currently look for and receive information from and regarding the city. Responses will assist the city in evaluating and establishing ongoing communications strategies.

The survey can be found by entering: https://tinyurl.com/y3dq68pk

There is a link to the survey on the city’s website at www.troyohio.gov.

Printed surveys are also available at the following locations: Troy City Hall (first floor), the Troy-Miami County Public Library, and the Troy Senior Citizens Center. Each location has a container in which completed surveys can be submitted. For anyone who may not have access to these locations or a computer, a copy will be mailed upon request by calling City Hall at 335-1725.

Citizens are asked and encouraged to complete and submit a survey to help the City provide you with the information you want to receive. Surveys may be submitted through 5 p.m. Sept. 27.

If there are questions, call the Office of the Director of Public Service and Safety at 335-1725.