Miami County Municipal Court roundup

MIAMI COUNTY — The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Gloria M. Bayman, 45, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a $100 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fourth-degree felony theft.

• Sidney S. Blount, 39, of Piqua, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor falsification.

• Jimmy L. Couch, 44, of Dayton, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor falsification.

• Lynn R. Ertel, 28, of Piqua, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Jonathan M. Evans, 34, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Jordan B. Gardner, 33, of West Milton, received a $100 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Pamela C. McCain, 54, of Trotwood, received 15 days in jail, a $50 fine, and 15 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

• James R. Myers, 18, of Troy, received 63 days in jail, 117 days of suspended jail time, and a $150 fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Sylvia Robinson, 26, of Dayton, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• William J. Sparks, Jr., 31, of Troy, received three years of probation, a $25 fine, and 60 days of suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief.

• Trenton N. Tigner, 24, of Casstown, received five years of probation, a $50 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Austin T. Walker, 30, of Covington, received a $250 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substances.

• Michael J. Wells, 25, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.