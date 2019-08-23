Prosecutor Watkins promoted within office

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Prosecutor Anthony Kendell announced a promotion within the Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday.

“It is both my honor and privilege to announce that Assistant Prosecutor Paul M. Watkins has been promoted to First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney,” Kendell said in a press release. “Prosecutor Watkins has a work ethic that is second to none, and he is intimately familiar with each and every area of the Prosecutor’s office. Moreover, he has demonstrated his leadership and professional expertise by responding to crises in each of these areas at varying times, with sound and expedient decision making. Prosecutor Watkins has proven himself to be a public servant with unswerving dedication and impeccable character.”

Watkins graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 2008. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from The Ohio State University in 2010, and earned a Juris Doctorate from Ohio Northern University, Pettit College of Law in 2013.

Watkins first interned with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office in 2008 and started prosecuting cases while in his final year of law school in December of 2012. Watkins passed the bar and was subsequently sworn in as an Assistant Prosecutor in the fall of 2013.

Watkins https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_paul-1.jpg Watkins

Watkins tapped as first assistant prosecuting attorney