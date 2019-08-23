Veterans Museum to relocate

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is saving for a new home.

The museum has created a capital campaign in order to raise money to fund the relocation. A “road rally” will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, as part of the campaign.

The rally is based off the game “Deal Or No Deal” and will involve a course leading to several stopping points. Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers. Registration will be held from 2-2:30 p.m. at the museum, located at 107 W. Main St., Troy.

Those interested in participating may call 937-339-4338 for more information or with any questions.

Currently situated next to the Troy Masonic Temple within a commercial building that is now up for sale, the Veterans Museum has decided to relocate its 5,000-square-foot gallery.

“The Masons have been fantastic partners with the museum for nine years,” said Veterans Museum Executive Director Karen Purke. “They have offered the museum a home for many years at a very reasonable rate, and we appreciate their support and will miss them when we move.”

Purke said the new location will give the opportunity to “take the museum to the next level.”

According to Purke, a new location for the museum has been decided upon and the organization is now working toward acquiring the property.

Located at 2245 N. County Road 25A in Troy, the prospective site is currently owned by Ron Erwin, of Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

“(Erwin) has always been supportive and kind to us,” Purke said. “When we approached him, he was very receptive to the idea of the museum attaining the property.”

Even further, Erwin, along with his company, is now the major sponsor of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

The proposed 5-acre site to rehome the Veterans Museum has four existing buildings, which includes two pole barns. The largest of the buildings is a 13,000-square foot open span structure that will be renovated to house the museum’s growing collection of over 10,000 rare veteran-related artifacts.

The museum has much outgrown its current location, having several exhibits that are not able to be showcased currently due to lack of space.

Upcoming plans include the renovation of the large museum building, along with minor improvements to two 145-foot by 45-foot barns and the remaining building, Purke said. Site improvements will also be made to bring the location up to code for museum assembly use.

Purke said the entire project is estimated to cost $1,700,000, which includes the purchase of the building, as well as the renovations. Purke added that current museum exhibits will be upgraded and new exhibits will be created.

The museum is actively seeking donors to help offset the cost of the move and is currently accepting donations in the form of in-kind services, sponsorships, building materials, heavy equipment work, and volunteering to assist in the project.

Donations can be sent to Miami Valley Veterans Museum Designated Fund at The Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin St., Troy, OH 45373.

For more information, contact Purke at 937-216-0949 or karenpurke@gmail.com.

A rendering of the proposed location for the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. The new address will be 2245 N. County Road 25A in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_VetsMuseumRendering.jpg A rendering of the proposed location for the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. The new address will be 2245 N. County Road 25A in Troy. Courtesy photo

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

