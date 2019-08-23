Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

All information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Aug. 20

OVI: An officer cited Ryan McGinnis, 39, of Dayton, for OVI, possession of controlled substances, drug abuse instrument, and driving under suspension in the area of S. Range Line Road and Frederick Garland Road. McGinnis was involved in a single-vehicle accident in the area.

LITTERING: Matthew Poynter, 18, of Troy, was cited for littering in the 3900 block of Kessler Cowlesville.

JUNK VEHICLE: Adam Rex, 31, of Laura, was cited for a junk vehicle.

Aug. 21

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a theft complaint. The reporting party stated checks were stolen from her residence in the 8100 block of Markley Road, Union Twp. This case is pending.

POSSESSION: Tyrone Burnley, 29, of Dayton, was cited for possession of a controlled substance of a marijuana compound during a traffic stop on Interstate-75.

ASSAULT: Jamie Boehringer, 54, of Covington, was cited for assault.

Aug. 22

STUDENT ISSUE: The Upper Valley Career Center’s SRO Osting was contacted by a school counselor in reference a student having thoughts of harming himself or herself. After speaking with the student, the student willingly wanted to go speak with Upper Valley Crisis.

POSSESSION: Jeremy Treon, 47, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of State Route 36, Piqua.

STUDENT ISSUE: SRO Edmondson was called to the Guidance Counselors office to assist in the deescalation of an emotionally unstable female student at Milton-Union High School. In conclusion of the incident, the student voluntarily left the school with her mother.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the area of N. County Road 25-A and N. Dixie Drive, Piqua, on report of a nine-year-old girl found walking around alone. While talking to the juvenile, the deputy learned she is the missing juvenile Piqua PD units were on currently. The deputy transported the juvenile to her home, where she was turned over to her mother and Piqua PD Lt. Rodriguez.