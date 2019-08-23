USAF’s Flight 1 band lands at Treasure Island Park

TROY — The United States Air Force Band of Flight’s “Flight One” band will pay a visit to the city of Troy with a jukebox play list full of songs young and old will enjoy.

Flight One will provide a concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the amphitheater at Treasure Island Park.

Technical Sgt. Kelcey McDonald, a 15-year active duty service member, said the band gives more than 200 performances a year and always looks forward to playing for cities like Troy each summer.

“We are excited to get out in the communities,” McDonald said. McDonald said the band enjoys honoring veterans through its music, as well as promoting the 30,000 employees at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and their service to the United States.

“This area has a large community of veterans, and we look forward to going out to honor those who have served and their families,” McDonald said. “It’s always exciting to come back to Troy.”

The concert will have music from the Beatles to Bruno Mars.

McDonald said the seven-member band has a song for both young and old in the crowd.

“We have a jukebox full of music, so stick around because you’ll like the next song,” he said. McDonald said it’s the band’s mission to inspire others through their performance, give back to the community and thank those who have served and support the U.S. Constitution and the United State Air Force.

From community outreach performances to high-level military functions, this group of airman musicians demonstrates the hallmarks of quality, innovation and entertainment.

Troy Mayor Michael Beamish said, “We are very pleased that the Air Force Band is returning for a concert at Treasure Island Park this Sunday. This fantastic group provides a great concert. I hope that our residents and neighbors come out to enjoy a lively concert and to show support for our Air Force friends.”

There is no rain out location for this performance.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

