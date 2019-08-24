Fire destroys garage, damages homes in Covington

COVINGTON — A pair of alert, off-duty, Miami County sheriff’s deputies were responsible for keeping a damaging fire from becoming a tragic fire in the village of Covington on Saturday morning.

Chief Bart Weer of the Covington Fire Department said his department received the alarm at 7:45 a.m. regarding a garage fire on Wall Street in the village. Weer said two off-duty sheriff’s deputies, on their way to a personal event, spotted the fire and drove to investigate.

They arrived to find a fully-involved garage fire with both the house it was attached to and the house next door beginning to burn. The deputies knocked loudly on both doors, waking the residents, allowing them, and family pets to escape harm.

A total of three residents and six pets, three cats and three dogs, escaped unharmed.

Firefighters arriving on the scene began to battle the blaze, working to minimize damage to the homes, but both homes suffered extensive exposure damage.

Weer said the initial call to Miami County 911 dispatched Covington, Piqua, and Bradford departments. Additional assistance was requested from Pleasant Hill Fire Department.

The fire is believed to have begun in the southeast portion of the garage, said Weer. It is not believed to be suspicious. He said the residents were in the process of some remodeling inside the home and had moved some furniture and belongings to the garage.

The Covington Fire Department is continuing to investigate the fire. No damage estimate has been released.

By Mike Ullery

