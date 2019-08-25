Hospice schedules volunteer training

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is seeking new volunteers who want to help serve its hospice mission. New volunteer orientation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at 550 Summit Ave., Suite 101, Troy.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County volunteers play a vital role to care teams and office staff in serving patients and their families. Volunteers serve as friendly visitors and companions, provide respite care for family members, deliver medications and supplies, craft items for patients and staff, and provide beautician and barber services.

“Our volunteers give from their hearts and enable us to touch the lives of patients and families with enhanced compassion and care,” said Beth Shrake, volunteer services coordinator. “They are essential to our mission and among other things, serve as ambassadors in sharing information about our hospice care and supporting our teams.”

Volunteers must complete the application, including references and a background check, before attending orientation. Volunteer training acquaints new volunteers with information on:

• History and goals of end-of-life care

• Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County history

• The roles of and opportunities for volunteers

• Confidentiality, infection control and safety

• Boundaries

• Effective listening

• Loss and grief

For more information, visit www.HospiceofMiamiCounty.org/Volunteer-Services or contact Shrake at 573-2115.