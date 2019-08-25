Walk to raise funds to end Alzheimer’s

TROY — Miami County residents are invited to join the Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 14.

This year the walk, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, will take place at Prouty Plaza, 1 W. Main St., Troy. Last year, hundreds of residents participated at the courthouse area to raise awareness and money for those living with the disease, caregivers and for research.

Shanda Ashbrook, of Piqua, is the chair of the 2019 Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

A veteran of the walk, she said, “This year will be my tenth Walk to End Alzheimer’s. I became involved in the Walk after losing my grandpa to this horrible disease. I wanted to do something that would honor his memory and raise funds in hopes of finding a cure. I also have many other family members who now have this disease and I have several friends who have family members who are living with Alzheimer’s. The numbers of those living with Alzheimer’s continues to rise, as does the costs associated with their care. We have to do something to slow down and stop this global crisis. I hope you will join me.”

In the Miami Valley, 30,000 people live with the disease and an additional 90,000 people support them as caregivers. Eric VanVlymen, executive director of the Miami Valley Chapter and Region 10, said, “The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest opportunity we have to build awareness about the disease and to let people know about our services and that there is hope. We encourage the community to come out and join the fight. Together we can make a difference.”

Registration begins at 9 a.m. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and the Walk starts at 10:15 a.m. While at the walk, participants can learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter.

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter serves nine counties, including Miami County. Nationwide 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed.

You can pre-register for the walk at alz.org/walk or call (800) 272-3900.