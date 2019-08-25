Posted on by

Tour de Donut comes to Troy

,

Twin brothers William and Thomas Behm, 5, of Troy wait for the starting signal for Saturday morning’s children’s Tour de Donut ride.

Twin brothers William and Thomas Behm, 5, of Troy wait for the starting signal for Saturday morning’s children’s Tour de Donut ride.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

A dad helps his young riders, and her passenger, get started in Saturday’s kids event


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Race announcer Tom Helbig calls the start of Saturday’s Tour de Donut as Troy Mayor Mike Beamish watches the start


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

The Tour de DONUT “mascot


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Race announcer Tom Helbig, Mayor Mike Beamish, and Race Chairman Roger Bowersock, l-r, take part in the ceremonial Eating of the First Donut to kick of Saturday’s event


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Mayor Mike Beamish watches as 3,000 bicyclists head north to the North Market Street bridge as they begin Saturday’s Tour de Donut


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Rum River Blend entertained spectators throughout the day in downtown Troy


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Twin brothers William and Thomas Behm, 5, of Troy wait for the starting signal for Saturday morning’s children’s Tour de Donut ride.

A dad helps his young riders, and her passenger, get started in Saturday’s kids event

Race announcer Tom Helbig calls the start of Saturday’s Tour de Donut as Troy Mayor Mike Beamish watches the start

The Tour de DONUT “mascot

Race announcer Tom Helbig, Mayor Mike Beamish, and Race Chairman Roger Bowersock, l-r, take part in the ceremonial Eating of the First Donut to kick of Saturday’s event

Mayor Mike Beamish watches as 3,000 bicyclists head north to the North Market Street bridge as they begin Saturday’s Tour de Donut

Rum River Blend entertained spectators throughout the day in downtown Troy

Twin brothers William and Thomas Behm, 5, of Troy wait for the starting signal for Saturday morning’s children’s Tour de Donut ride.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_PhotoPage1-2.jpgTwin brothers William and Thomas Behm, 5, of Troy wait for the starting signal for Saturday morning’s children’s Tour de Donut ride. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

A dad helps his young riders, and her passenger, get started in Saturday’s kids event
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_PhotoPage2-2.jpgA dad helps his young riders, and her passenger, get started in Saturday’s kids event Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Race announcer Tom Helbig calls the start of Saturday’s Tour de Donut as Troy Mayor Mike Beamish watches the start
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_PhotoPage3-2.jpgRace announcer Tom Helbig calls the start of Saturday’s Tour de Donut as Troy Mayor Mike Beamish watches the start Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

The Tour de DONUT “mascot
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_PhotoPage4-2.jpgThe Tour de DONUT “mascot Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Race announcer Tom Helbig, Mayor Mike Beamish, and Race Chairman Roger Bowersock, l-r, take part in the ceremonial Eating of the First Donut to kick of Saturday’s event
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_PhotoPage5-2.jpgRace announcer Tom Helbig, Mayor Mike Beamish, and Race Chairman Roger Bowersock, l-r, take part in the ceremonial Eating of the First Donut to kick of Saturday’s event Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Mayor Mike Beamish watches as 3,000 bicyclists head north to the North Market Street bridge as they begin Saturday’s Tour de Donut
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_PhotoPage6-2.jpgMayor Mike Beamish watches as 3,000 bicyclists head north to the North Market Street bridge as they begin Saturday’s Tour de Donut Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Rum River Blend entertained spectators throughout the day in downtown Troy
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_PhotoPage7.jpgRum River Blend entertained spectators throughout the day in downtown Troy Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today