Water main break in Westbrook

City workers on the job making repairs

Mike Ullery } Miami Valley Today

Crews from the City of Troy work to repair a water main break on North Road in the Westbrook section of town on Sunday afternoon. Workers on the scene said that the break only affects customers in the immediate vicinity and repairs should be complete yet this evening.

City workers on the job making repairs