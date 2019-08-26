Guidance counselor dies in accident

SIDNEY — Two separate crashes claimed two lives over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, Soraya Rivadeneira, 49, of Troy, who is a guidance counselor with Troy City Schools, was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of state Route 589 and Middleton Hume Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Shelby County Coroner’s Office.

In a separate crash Saturday, Jason Frey, 23, of New Bremen, was killed after his motorcycle was struck by another motorcycle and both drivers were ejected from their vehicles. Frey was pronounced dead at the scene also.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:46 p.m., the office received a report of a two-vehicle injury crash on state Route 589 near the intersection of Middleton Hume Road. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2012 Nissan Versa, driven by Rivadeneira was northbound on state Route 589 at Middleton Hume Road. A 2001 Ford F-250 driven by 19-year-old Devlin Allen, of Sidney, was northbound on state Route 589, approaching the intersection of Middleton Hume Road.

Rivadeneira turned right onto Middleton Hume Road, then veered left back on to state Route 589 to perform a U-turn. The vehicle traveled into the path of the Ford and was struck in the driver’s door. Both vehicles came to rest on state Route 589 north of the intersection. Allen and his passenger, Shauna Gates, 14, of Sidney, were transported by medics to Wilson Health Hospital for observation. The passenger of the Nissan, Sarah Huerta, 14, of Troy, was flown from the scene by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. A patient update was unavailable on Huerta, as she is a minor.

Assisting at the scene were the Perry-Port-Salem Township Rescue Squad, the Fletcher Fire Department, the Shelby County Coroner’s Office and CareFlight.

According to the Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred on State Route 219, near the Auglaize Mercer County Line.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at approximately 9:49 p.m., state troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on state Route 219 near the Mercer Auglaize County Line. There were three vehicles involved, two motorcycles and one pick-up truck. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing circumstance to the crash.

Jason Frey, age 23,of New Bremen, Ohio, was driving a 2009 blue Harley Davidson motorcycle. Andrew Bohman, age 25, of Maria Stein, was driving a white 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Douglas Miller, age 52, of Piqua, was driving a red 2016 Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Both Harley Davidsons were traveling eastbound on state Route 219 in the left lane.Frey was in front of the Harley Davidson driven by Bohman. Bohman’s Harley Davidson struck Frey’s Harley Davidson in the rear. Both drivers were ejected from the motorcycles. One Harley Davidson fell to its side on the roadway and the other Harley Davidson continued rolling eastbound on state Route 219, striking the red Dodge pick-up truck that was also traveling eastbound.

Frey was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash. He was transported to Hogenkamp Funeral Home. Bohman was transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys and then flown to Lima Memorial Hospital. Miller was not injured and drove his vehicle from the scene.

No safety helmets were being used by either of the motorcyclists. A seatbelt was being worn during the crash by the driver of the pick-up truck. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Departments assisting on scene included the Montezuma and St. Marys Township Fire and Rescue, Mercer County EMS, Coldwater EMS, Auglaize County Community Emergency Response Team, Mercer County Emergency Response Volunteers , Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation and Crash Reconstruction Units, and Auglaize and Mercer County sheriff’s offices.

