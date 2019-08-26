Area briefs

Farmers market hosts salsa contest

PIQUA — On Thursday, Aug. 29 the Piqua Community Farmers Market will be hosting its 11th annual tomato salsa contest. Salsas will be judged in either the hot, mild or most unusual category. Winners of the first three places in each category will receive Piqua Community Farmers Market money.

The salsa must be homemade and cannot be so hot that it makes people cry. To enter bring one pint (approximately two cups) of salsa to the market by 5:30 p.m. Following the judging, taste tests will be available for Piqua Community Farmers Market customers and vendors.

The Piqua Community Farmers Market is held each Thursday through Sept. 19 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on High Street in front of the Fort Piqua Plaza. The weekly market is organized by Mainstreet Piqua. For more information, call 773-9355.

Open house set

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Historical Society will be holding an open house from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

The event will include outside displays. Third Street will be closed from Main to Walnut streets in order to facilitate the event. The Third St. ramp into the Lutheran Church parking lot will be closed, but the Fourth and Walnut street entrances will be open.

If the weather does not allow the event to be outside, the museum will still be open.

For more information, call Susie at 698-6798 or Jo at 667-6762.

Vendors sought

TIPP CITY — Spaces are still available for vendors at A Holiday Affair, which will be held Nov. 9 in the community room at the Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City.

A Holiday Affair was previously known as the Christmas Holiday Show, held in the lower level of the township building. This is an opportunity for local artists and craftspeople to offer original handcrafted items.

The event is handicapped-accessible and will be held regardless of weather conditions. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. More information at tippcitysrtscouncil.com or Alison Rusk at (937) 422-2770 or artaffairtipp@gmail.com.