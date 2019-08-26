Premier Health to offer online scheduling for patients

MIAMI VALLEY — Premier Health and Premier Physician Network are the first in the Dayton area to offer new and existing patients online scheduling. Patients can simply go to www.premierhealth.com/makeanappointment click on the “Schedule Now” button and, in some instances, have a same day appointment with a primary care or orthopedic provider.

“Our physicians are committed to their patients and to being accessible,” said Diane Pleiman, president of Premier Physician Network. “When a patient needs to see their provider, we want to make it as easy as possible. Lifestyles today are intertwined with technology. Online scheduling meets many of our patients preferred ways of interacting through a smart device or computer.”

When scheduling online, new patients can choose from more than 80 providers in primary care and orthopedics. They can easily sort by location and times that are convenient for them. A profile of the provider and practice is also available. Clicking on the provider name brings up detailed information including provider background and education; accepted insurances; office locations and hours; and much more. Additional providers will be added soon in the areas of obstetrics and gynecology, cardiology, urology, and pediatrics.

Current Premier Physician Network patients will log into their MyChart account, find their provider, and make an appointment using their preferred form of communication, from a computer or smart phone. Current patients without a MyChart account can easily set one up from the online scheduling webpage.

For Premier Physician Network patients, MyChart offers personalized and secure online access to portions of their medical records. It enables a patient to securely use the internet to help manage and receive information about their health. A MyChart account allows patients to not only schedule an appointment with their provider, they can also review their health summary, view imaging and lab test results, and request prescription refills.

Current and new patients may also find a primary care provider near them and schedule an appointment with just one call to 1-855-PREMIER (773-6437), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

