Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 23

OVI: Brittany Shellabarger, 30, of Troy, was cited for OVI in the area of Eldean and Piqua-Troy Road.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to a complaint of fraud on Sugar Grove Road in Newton Twp. After further investigation it was found all credit cards have already been canceled, and the reporting parties’ bank has already been made aware.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy responded to the parking lot of Upper Valley Career Center in reference a suspicious female in a car. After talking to the female a Juul (e-cigarette) was recovered and will be sent to the lab for testing. This case is pending results of tests.

BURGLARY: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a burglary complaint in the 4000 block of Kessler Frederick Road, Union Twp. Upon further investigation, a window on the northside of the garage was broken. One tow winch was stolen from the garage.

WELFARE CHECK: Deputies responded to a male who was laying in the ditch in the 2300 block of Swailes Road, Concord Twp. While responding dispatch advised the male might have passed out or been hit by a car. Upon further investigation, deputies were unable to determine what had happened to the male and the family was refusing to cooperate with law enforcement.

FRAUD: A fraud complaint was filed by a resident in the 4000 block of Shiloh Road, Union Twp.

Aug. 24

OVI: Lucas Fallon, 37, of Lima, was cited for OVI, no license and speed limits following a traffic stop on Interstate 75. Fallon’s blood alcohol content was 0.207 BAC.

CAR FIRE: A deputy responded to assist Pleasant Hill Fire with a vehicle fire on Long Street. Upon arrival, the vehicle fire had already been extinguished. Upon making contact with the fire department they stated the registered owner was not cooperating with them. After investigation the vehicle was towed by Saunders towing. The registered owner signed the title over to Saunders.

Aug. 25

BIKE RECOVERED: A deputy was dispatched to the Staunton Store on S. State Route 201 in reference to a male who had stolen a bike from the business. We were given a description of the male and the bike. A short time later, Officer Gates from Troy P.D. located the male and the bike in the area of S. St. Rt. 201 and E. St. Rt. 41. The male was detained and the bike and the male were transported back to the Staunton Store. The deputy spoke with the victim, Jason Baker. Mr. Baker stated since he had his bike back he did not wish to pursue any charges. The suspect was identified as a juvenile and was transported back to his residence. The juvenile was turned over to his mother and she was made aware of the incident.