West Alexandria man sentenced to prison

MIAMI COUNTY — A West Alexandria man will spend nine months in prison for his role in the abduction of a 3 year old and discharging a firearm in an incident in Monroe Township last September.

On Monday, Barry D. Bolton Jr., 22, was sentenced to serve nine months in prison for third-degree felony attempted felonious assault by Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall.

“I made a huge mistake. I’m sorry to everyone involved. My actions led me to where we are today,” Bolton said on his own behalf.

Public defender John Herndon requested the court place Bolton on community control due to his lack of a criminal record. Herdon said Bolton had zero percent chance to reoffend.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker requested Bolton serve a prison sentence due to Bolton’s reckless behavior and “so many illegal actions (Bolton) took that day.” Parker said Bolton caused the initial incident to further escalate in which Bolton pointed a gun at the victim before he shot out a tire of the adult victim’s car from the roadway so they couldn’t follow him away from the scene.

A victim impact statement from the adult victim was filed with the court, noting he suffers from anxiety and fears for his safety from the incident.

Wall said Bolton’s case was puzzling due to the lack of criminal history, but noted Bolton had to have some kind of underlying issue of anger or mental health since he was so quick to act in a reckless and violent manner. Wall also noted she was confused how Bolton’s sister, who was part of the incident, had her charges completely dismissed.

Wall ordered Bolton to forfeit the firearm used in the incident and pay $760 in restitution to the victim for the damage to his vehicle. Bolton was credited five days served.

On Sept. 20. Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Ginghamsburg-Frederick and Peters roads in Monroe Township for a suspicious complaint, at approximately 1:15 p.m. According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports, Bolton, accompanied by his sister whose charges were eventually dropped, took a 3-year-old victim known to them while holding an adult victim up at gunpoint at that intersection prior to the deputies’ arrival. Bolton also discharged the firearm during the incident, shooting a tire on the vehicle that the adult victim was driving. They were found later that day in Preble County.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

