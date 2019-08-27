Fort Rowdy to return

Pie, cookie contests to be held at Fort Rowdy:

Pie Baking Contest

Pull out your recipe cards and start baking. The Fort Rowdy Pie and Cookie Baking Contests will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31.

1. Pie categories are: Apple, Peach, Cherry, Berry, Pecan, Other, and Men’s entries.

2. All pies must be double crusted, lattice, or crumb, with the exception of Pecan.

3. No meringues.

4. Pies must be in disposable pie pans (no pans will be returned — refer to rule number 6).

5. There is a $1 entry fee per pie (you may enter as many times as you like).

6. Pies may be signed in between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, in the large shelter. Judging will be held at noon.

7. All pies entered will be auctioned off on Saturday, Aug. 31.

8. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded during the auction.

9. First place in each category will receive a Fort Rowdy medallion and a ribbon. Second and third place winners will receive a ribbon.

10. Best overall pie (picked from the first-place pies) will receive a cash prize and a Best of Show ribbon.

Cookie Baking Contest

The Fort Rowdy Gathering has a new contest for bakers this year! The Fort Rowdy Cookie Baking Contest will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31. The rules are:

1. Categories are: Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Sugar, and No-Bake.

2. There need to be nine cookies from same recipe on a disposable plate per entry (no plates will be returned).

3. There is a $1 entry fee per entry (you may enter as many times as you like).

4. Cookies may be signed in between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31st, in the large shelter. Judging will be held at noon.

5. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded during the auction.

6. First place in each category will receive a Fort Rowdy medallion and a ribbon. Second and third place winners will receive a ribbon.

7. Best overall cookies (picked from the first-place cookies) will receive a cash prize and a Best of Show ribbon.

8. All cookies entered will be auctioned off at the Fort Rowdy Auction, Saturday, Aug. 31.