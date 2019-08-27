Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• OPEN HOUSE: Cub Scout Pack 295 and Scout BSA Troop 295 will host an open house from 6:30-8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua. Scouting is open to both boys and girls. Cub Scouts is for youth in kindergarten through fifth grade. Scouts BSA is open to youth from ages 11-17. Stop out and find out more and meet the leaders. For more information, contact Al Fledderman at 361-3759.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing in an Euchre tournament at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be held from 9-10 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• HANG OUT: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out at the library, do homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be offered from at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• WORKKEYS: The Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division will offer its WorkKeys program at 8:30 a.m. at the center, 8901 Looney Road, Piqua. WorkKeys is an assessment test — admissions exam — that is required to attend career tech programs. The dates for the WorkKeys are set to meet prospective students schedules and when they complete their exam, an assessment/testing coordinator will review the results with them and in many cases they need to return to speak to a program coordinator or financial aid adviser. For more information, call 778-1980 or visit uppervalleycc.org.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; Stepping On from 10 a.m. to noon; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for this month’s Dine to Donate at Rapid Fired Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy. Rapid Fired Pizza will donate 25 percent of all sales made by supporters of Brukner Nature Center. Supporters must present a flier, which can be found online. No coupons, discounts or other offers are valid during the fundraiser event. Good on dine-in and carry-out. Proceeds will help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center.

Wednesday

• READING GROUP: The Novel–Teas Reading Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper,” by Phaedra Patric. Light refreshments provided. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KIWANIS: Gretchen Hawk, director of the WACO Air Museum, will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SUNSET SONGS: The Miami County Park District will hold their music in the park “Sunset Songs” program from 7-9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist John De Boer as he plays soft meditative Native American flute at the falls weaving legends and stories into this evening of music and nature. Bring a blanket on which to sit. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Nick Moeller from the Moeller Brew Barn. Nick will talk about the exciting new business he has brought to downtown Troy. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Skip Bo at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• HOT DOGS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a sauerkraut and hot dogs at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Thursday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• ART PAINT: Art Paint Night with Rebecca will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room. Limit 12 people, adults only. Must pre-register 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• FORT ROWDY MEETING: Meetings for planning the upcoming Fort Rowdy Gathering will be at 7:30 p.m. at Covington Community Park. For more information, call Anita at 676-3381.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in followed by a legal aid — senior scams and nursing home tips program at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• HOT DOGS: Come in for a hot dog bar with all the toppings. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and costs $4. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. for $5.

• EVENING TO PAINT: Lisa Bauer of Mayflower Arts Center will present an Evening to Paint taking place at Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. Participants will create the guided painting “Sunset Love” on a 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. This event is free, but space is limited. Registration is required online at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339.0502 ext. 117.

Friday

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a rib-eye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hot dog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $10. Frog legs for $12 will be available from 6-7:30 p.m.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• HOT SHOT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Upper Valley Medical Center will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the conference room, 3130 N. Dixie Highway, Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a 10-ounce New York Strip, baked potato, salad, roll and dessert for $12 beginning at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive Saturday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 East Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public and will be served from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7 adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Sept. 2

• CONCERT: Troy Civic Band will offer a Labor Day concert at 7 p.m. at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy. Bill and Kathy McIntosh will direct the final concert of summer. There will be lenty of free parking and the site is handicapped accessible. Park entrance is same as Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant near the bike path on North County Road 25-A (Elm Street). Plenty of seating on the concrete terraces on the grassy banks facing the music pavilion. Music will include “end of summer” favorites, marches, and percussion features. The one-hour concert begins at 7 due to earlier sunset. Audience members may want to bring tailgate chairs or blankets. Admission is free. For more informaion, call 335-1178.

• BURGERS: Burgers and french fries will be available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Sept. 3

• DANCE WORKSHOP: A free Contra Dance workshop will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Learn dance steps to use at a Sept. 28 Contra Dance event. No fee, no need to register, come alone or bring a partner. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Show your compassion for those battling cancer by supporting the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• SANDWICH: Stop for a loose meat sandwich and chips at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Food will be available for $4. Serving begins at 4 p.m.

Sept. 4

• FIRST RESPONDERS: The monthly coffee and doughnuts with veterans event at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will include honoring local first responders at 9 a.m. at the museum on the second floor of 107 W. Main St., Troy. All local first responders are invited to attend as honored guests. For more information, visit /miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

• HAM AND CHEESE: Grilled ham and cheese sandwiches along with chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Test your Euchre skills at 7 p.m. for $5.

• YOGA: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for yoga. Great for beginners – wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.