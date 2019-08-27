Deaton celebrates 5th birthday

Brooks Deaton of Tipp City recently got a birthday surprise when two Ohio State Highway Patrol officers stopped by to help him celebrate this 5th birthday. His mother, Allana Deaton, said Brooks dreams of being a police officer and was excited to have the visit.

