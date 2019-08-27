Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft of a money order at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 23 on the 800 block of Cottage Avenue. Nicki G. Stamm, 33, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was a report of electricity that had been disconnected and reconnected without authorization at 2 p.m. on Aug. 23 on the 300 block of Broadway Street. The investigation is pending.

A theft of gasoline was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. at Marathon on Looney Road.

FOUND: There was a report of a syringe found in a public bathroom at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 at French Park on the 800 block of West Water Street. The syringe was collected and disposed of.

There was a complaint of a hypodermic needle found in the parking lot of the Southside Laundromat on South Wayne Street at 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. The officer collected the needle, and it was appropriately disposed of.

MENACING: There was a report of a threats being made at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 on the 600 block of Robinson Avenue. Charges were filed for aggravated menacing. A male juvenile was charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing and minor misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident. Kennedy L. King, 20, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor complicity in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: Rose’s Variety Store advised a female subject inside the store was putting items inside her purse at approximately 4 p.m. on Aug. 23 on the 1500 block of Covington Avenue. Upon arrival, the female subject was confronted outside the business, but she did not have any stolen property on her. The female subject was trespassed from the business.

Officers responded to the report of a suspicious male subject floating on the river at 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 24 near the 400 block of Riverside Drive. The male subject was located, and officers spoke to him. No violations were observed.

CHILD ENDANGERING: Michelle L. Springer, 39, of Covington, was charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering on Aug. 23. The report was redacted. Springer is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Miami County Municipal Court.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a suspicious male subject loitering inside Walmart at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23. Miguel Angel J. Torres, 31, address unknown, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident at 6:35 p.m. on Aug. 23 on the overpass on Ash Street. A citation was issued for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

There was a report of an accident at approximately 2:10 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the area of Walnut and West Ash streets. A driver was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign.

FIREWORKS: There was a fireworks complaint at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Gordon and Grant streets. No violations were observed.

There was a fireworks complaint on the 400 block of Gordon Street on Aug. 24. Area was check, and no violations were observed.

There was a report of shots fired at approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 24 on the 900 block of Boone Street. Officer heard the sounds and determined they were actually fireworks. Area was checked, and violations were not located.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officer was dispatched to a disturbance at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 24 on the 600 block of West Greene Street. Officer warned a male subject for disorderly conduct.

A suspicious vehicle was located behind the police department occupied by three subjects at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 24. Subjects advised they were just waiting for someone to come come pick them up. A male subject was warned for disorderly conduct.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A complainant advised of a suspicious vehicle dropping off a dog in the Kroger parking lot at 5 a.m. on Aug. 24. Officer located a dog running with no collar. The business was advised they would have to contact the animal shelter in the morning during business hours if the dog was still there.

There was a report of a dog bite complaint at Das Park at approximately 2 p.m. on Aug. 24. There report was forwarded to the animal shelter and Piqua Health Department.

PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT ASSIST: There was a report of a private property accident between a truck and motorcycle at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Aug. 24 near Unity National Bank on North Wayne Street. The driver of the truck advised he was stopped at a local ATM. When he finished, he backed up not knowing the motorcycle was behind him. The driver of truck backed into the motorcycle, causing minor fender damage to the motorcycle. An officer assisted with the exchange of insurance information.

ACCIDENT AND OVI: There was a report of an accident resulting in injuries at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 24 on the 700 block of Broadway. Sherry J. Heath, 53, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A victim reported a rock was thrown through her screen door, striking and breaking the glass of her front door, sometime between 2-8 a.m. on Aug. 25 on the 900 block of Candlewood Boulevard.

BURGLARY: Officers responded to the report of a burglary at 4:50 p.m on Aug. 25 on the 1500 block of West High Street. No property appeared to be taken, and nothing appeared to be damaged.