Judge extends lawyer’s conditions

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, West Chester attorney Lisa Wells entered into an agreement with state prosecutors to extend her conditions of in lieu of conviction by six months in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Wells appeared with counsel Jon Saia during the hearing. Judge Jeannine Pratt presided over the hearing. Judge Pratt noted the state and defense had come to an agreement that Wells would enroll in the state of Ohio’s Lawyers Assistance Program (OLAP) and provide the court proof of that enrollment, which would denote her chemical dependency. The court requested to be notified by letter. Enrolling in the OLAP program was the one condition Wells failed to comply with as part of her in lieu of conviction conditions during the past two years. OLAP provides assistances for lawyers with drug and alcohol abuse and recovery options. She also was ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Judge Pratt ordered Wells to provide drug screenings and to meet with her Miami County probation officer in-person once a month. As part of the agreement, the June 21 violation of in lieu of conviction conditions would remain pending. Following the hearing, Wells reported to pre-trial services for a drug screening.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt issued a warrant for Wells after she failed to appear for a show cause hearing on July 26. That warrant was later recalled.

Judge Pratt granted the former 700 AM-WLW radio personality and legal analyst treatment in lieu of conviction in April 2017 for a two-year period.

Wells entered a plea of guilty to four counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated drug possession and OVI in April 2017.

In November 2016, Wells was re-indicted by a grand jury on the charges stemming from a traffic stop in January 2016 by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Wells on Jan. 25, 2016, on Interstate 75 near Piqua for expired registration. According to court records, the trooper also noted that Wells was weaving in her lane and even crossing the lines on each side of her lane. The trooper reportedly saw pills in plain view before searching the vehicle. The trooper seized oxycodone, alprazolam (also known as Xanax), amphetamine, and dextroamphetamine.

Wells is an attorney and former radio personality from West Chester and was a frequent call-in guest on the Bill Cunningham Show on 700 AM-WLW.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_lisawells2016_cmyk-1.jpg

Attorney placed on supervision for another six months

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019, Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019, Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.