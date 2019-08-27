Victim identified in Monday fatal crash

TROY — The victim in a Monday afternoon crash that left a Troy man dead has been identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as Zachary Schwausch, age 19.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. when, according to Lt. Joe Gebhart of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Schwausch was northbound on I-75 when he failed to stop for slowed traffic ahead. His vehicle slammed into the rear of a semi-trailer.

Schwausch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gebhart said that there were no aggravated circumstances involved with the crash.