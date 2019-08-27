Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Aug. 16

• Tipp City Preschool Learning Center, 1221 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. Observed chlorine concentration in rinse cycle of mechanical dish machine was too low to be detected. Facility will use three-compartment sink until dish machine is fixed.

• Tipp City Eagles, 202 Main St., Tipp City — Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.Observed mold growth on the inside of the ice machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods not properly date marked. Observed opened package of hot dogs in the walk-in cooler upstairs by the bar without proper date marking. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed au jus in the two-door reach-in cooler in the basement with a date mark of 2/9. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Outer opening not protected. Observed substantial gap around perimeter of window unit AC in basement. Two-inch gaps present above window AC unit and on sides.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the two-door reach-in cooler in the basement with residual food debris build-up at the bottom of unit. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations. Also, the high temp mechanical dish machine had not been used since May, according to PIC. When the inspector opened the machine, a rancid smell permeated the room. The machine had not been drained after the last use and the water in the machine had turned rancid. PIC stated she did not know that the machine had to be drained after use. Facility needs to deep clean the machine and maintain it in a clean and sanitary condition.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the kitchen in basement needs to be deep cleaned. Observed large accumulations of grease and dust on the floors, walls, and ceilings throughout kitchen. Also, the hood system above the grill/fryers was dirty with large accumulations of grease and dust. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

• Basil’s Restaurant, 18 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Tippecanoe Coffee, 22 N. Second St., Tipp City — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with Level II certification in food protection. Observed no Level II Food Safety Certification in facility.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed hole in wall leading to outside in furnace room.

Repeat: Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed residential equipment throughout facility: microwave, food processor, refrigerator, blender. Replace with commercial.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles in the dry storage closet in the back hallway and water damaged ceiling tiles in the back hallway. The source of these leaks needs to be identified, repaired, and the ceiling tiles replaced.

Repeat: Food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with Level I certification in food protection.

Aug. 19

• Community Bible Church Little Lighthouse, 1427 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy’s Quick Mart, 10 Race St., Troy — Critical; Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an employee health policy and not ensuring the employees are informed of their responsibility to report their health information. Obtain an employee health policy, go over with employees and document.

Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without a bodily fluid cleanup procedure. Obtain a procedure for the cleaning and disinfecting of bodily fluid accidents.

Repeat: In the back storage area, boxes of single-serve items were observed being stored on the floor. Place boxes of single-serve items at least 6 inches off the floor.

Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without a sanitizing solution test kit. Obtain the proper sanitizing solution test kit.

Repeat: In the store display area, multiple cabinets, display cases, etc., were observed with food and dust debris build-up. Clean all cabinets, display cases and storage/holding surfaces.

Repeat: The water line in the cabinet beneath the soda fountain machine was observed leaking water. Repair or replace to prevent standing water.

• American Legion #586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City — Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed mold growth on the inside of the ice machine at the back bar and in the ice machine at the front bar. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat: Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations. Observed no maximum registering thermometer or thermo strips for testing of high temperature dish machine.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed standing water in restroom in basement. This area is not used and is an old Boy Scout meeting area. It appears a pipe has burst in the basement. Repair.

• Kids Learning Place & Head Start, 1849 Town Park Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Shree Gurudev Inc., 3311 S. County Road 25A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Two vegetable slicers were observed with food debris build-up. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the vegetable slicers were cleaned and sanitized.

The shelving units in the walk-in cooler, dry storage area and in the cooking area storing the pans, lids, etc., were observed with a white, mold-like substance and dust debris build-up. Also, the wheels and lower bottom surfaces of equipment were observed with food and grease build-up.

• Shell True North #809, 1789 W. Main St., Troy — Outer opening not protected. Observed the back door by the restrooms was not tight fitting. Light could be seen around the perimeter of the door. Seal back door so that it is tight fitting. No light should be seen around the perimeter.

• Subway, 695 S. Miami St., West Milton — Critical; Repeat: At the time of inspection, the dining room soda fountain machine water line for the flavored iced tea and lemonade was observed without a backflow preventer. Install a backflow preventer.

Repeat: The plumbing behind the dining room soda fountain machine for the flavored iced tea and lemonade was observed with unapproved plumbing. The Miami Count Chief Plumbing inspector was consulted and determined the plumbing was unapproved.