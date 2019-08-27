Area briefs

Bike Piqua changes route of slow roll

PIQUA – Bike Piqua will be changing the route of their slow bike ride on Sept. 9 to avoid street construction. The public is still invited to take part in this neighborhood bike ride.

Bike Piqua will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 behind Susie’s Big Dipper, which is located on the 300 block of North Main Street. They will then ride on Greene Street to North Street to Madison Avenue to Cherry Street, instead of the previously planned ride through Candlewood. There will be a 10-minute discussion on bike safety and traffic laws held the beginning of the ride. Bike Piqua will also be riding by historic homes in this area and will provide various facts about some of those homes as they ride by them. Families are encouraged to join in the slow bike ride.

Wild Walking Women to begin

PIQUA — Get motivated to walk and get healthier with the YW Wild Walking Women beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3. The ladies will meet to walk on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a four-week period from 9-10 a.m. Participants will meet at the entrance to Forest Hill Cemetery and Joan Beck, facilitator, will guide the group each week.

“We have a fun time, have an opportunity to meet new friends and a time to develop our health and well-being,” Beck said. “Motivation and laughter keep us going as we get healthier together,” she added.

Membership of $30 plus tax is required along with a $5 class fee. To register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. Call the YWCA to check on the meeting place of the Wild Walking Women as it may change periodically. Pre-registration is requested.

City offices to close

TROY — Troy residents are reminded that all city offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday.

The Dye Mill Road Facility will also be closed on Labor Day.

City refuse collection and curbside recycling will not be delayed and will be collected based on the usual schedule.

Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.