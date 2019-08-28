On the Farm, Miami Co.

Brad Reed from the Tri-County Board of Mental Health discusses stress management with participants in Wednesday’s On The Farm Miami County event at the Miami Co. Fairgrounds. The event, hosted by Premier Health, focuses on farm safety.
Farmers and First Responders from around Miami County tour a grain bin emergency simulator that demonstrates the dangers of being trapped in a grain bin, during Wednesday’s On The Farm Miami County event at the Miami County Fairgrounds.
