BOE denies petition appeals

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections voted to deny the petition appeals of two candidates who incorrectly filled out their petitions for the Nov. 5 general election.

On Tuesday, after discussion and review of the Ohio Revised Code, the board voted 4-0 to deny Tonia Schauer and Jeremy Paulus’ candidate petitions.

Schauer was seeking re-election as a school board member at Newton Local Schools. Schauer submitted an incomplete circulatory statement and with insufficient valid signatures. Paulus was seeking a township trustee seat in Elizabeth Township. Paulus also had incomplete circulatory statement and insufficient valid signatures due to not filling out the top portion of the second page of signatures for his petition. The second form failed to state who the petition was for, despite Paulus stapling the two forms together, thus making the signatures on the second form invalid.

Board members made various comments about how they were bound by oath to follow the law and deny their requests. Each candidate was given a petition checklist, which clearly states the rules and regulations of a valid petition. Board of elections staff are prohibited to provide guidance.

Following the votes, Schauer asked how the petition process could be more user-friendly. Chairman of the board Dave Fisher said to contact legislation at the local and state level to advocate for the petition process to be easier.

Executive director Laura Bruns said the Clear Ballot voting system demonstrations at the Troy and Piqua library branches provided positive feedback from users. Along with the demonstration at the Miami County Fair, 140 participated in learning how the paper ballot is filled out and then scanned and tabulated.

The Miami County Board of Elections will hold a mock election at the board office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. The first hour will be conducted as an early ballot voting from 10-11 a.m. and a regular election from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Secretary of State Frank LaRose plans to attend the end of the election to observe the office’s procedures and tabulation of the votes.

Regional liaison Kenny Henning said he hopes to have a turnout of more than 100 participants for the mock election.

