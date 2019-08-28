Skatepark fundraiser set for Saturday

TROY — Troy resident, skateboarder and industry supporter Matt Williams recently started a non-profit which seeks to drum up support to redesign the city of Troy’s Joe Reardon Skate Park on Ridge Avenue.

Williams, 43, is collaborating with the Troy Rec to host a fundraiser for the Troy City Skate-park Unite (TCSU) organization. The organization’s mission is to raise funds to rebuild a better skate park for youth and adult riders alike.

“I have been an avid skateboarder since the age of 12 and have 20 years of experience working in the skateboard industry for Alien Workshop and Habitat Skateboards,” Williams said. Williams has recently began working with the city of Troy’s park department to redesign the structures and features, including adding new structures to the park.

Williams said he started TCSU to not only raise funds in hopes to rebuild a new skate park by adding features and other elements to the park, but to help spread positive awareness of the sport throughout the community.

The Troy City Skate-park Unite organization is hosting an event at the park on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 3-7 p.m. The event will have free food and music, giveaways, raffles and prizes such as skateboard decks and other items. Williams said there will be T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers available for purchase to raise funds for the park’s redesign.

In 2011, the city dedicated the skate park at 99 North Ridge Avenue as the “Joe Reardon Skate Park.” Reardon was a long-time member of the park board and served on several foundations, including the Troy Foundation.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019, Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

