Covington-UVCC FFA recognized nationally

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Covington-UVCC FFA chapter has been recognized in the 2019 National Chapter Award Program.

Covington-UVCC has also been chosen as a finalist to compete for a 2018 National FFA Model of Excellence award from the National FFA Organization. Covington is a satellite program of the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua.

The National Chapter Award program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a program of activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. High school chapters that received high three-star ratings during judging are eligible to compete for the Model of Excellence award, the highest honor awarded to a high school FFA chapter by the National FFA Organization.

Ten FFA chapters will compete in a presentation and interview process for the top honors at the 2019 National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 30 through Nov. 2, in Indianapolis. The FFA chapter selected to receive the Model of Excellence award will be announced on stage during the convention.

The National Chapter Awards program is sponsored by John Deere.

“Feeding some 9 billion people by mid-century brings with it unprecedented challenges for today’s farmers,” said Amy Allen, manager, national corporate contributions for John Deere. “The skills and experiences learned through the National Chapter Award Program will help meet the critical needs.”

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 669,989 student members who belong to one of 8,630 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 459,514 alumni members in 2,236 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.