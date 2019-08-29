One confirmed drowned at Ludlow Falls

LUDLOW FALLS — One person is confirmed dead after drowning at Ludow Falls on Thursday.

A neighbor who lives nearby heard calls for help and went to the falls where a female told her that one of her companions had failed to surface after jumping into the water. The neighbor went to the nearby Ludlow Falls Fire Department where a firefighter was also responding to the call for help.

Sheriff Dave Duchak said that deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning at 2:03 p.m. They arrived to find a female companion to two males who told them that she, and the two males had been at the falls for about ten minutes when the males climbed to the top of a nearby cliff and jumped into the water below.

According to her witness statement, both men surfaced and swam to the far bank. One male stayed out of the water while the other went back in from a large rock. He apparently became distressed and went under water. He never resurfaced.

The second male then attempted to reach the man who went under but was unable to get to him. Duchak said that in his attempts to help his companion, the second male also became distressed. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center where he was treated and released.

In addition to the Ludlow Falls Fire Department, additional resources were requested from Troy Fire Department’s water rescue team, Piqua Fire Department dive team, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dive team, West Milton Fire Department dive team, and Pleasant Hill Rescue Squad.

The teams coordinated a search and located the victim, a 19 year old, not far from where he was last seen, approximately 90 minutes after he went under.

The body was removed from the scene and, per County Coroner Dr. William Ginn, transported to the Montgomery County Morgue for autopsy.

Duchak said the the investigation is pending autopsy results.

The sheriff emphasized the danger of diving and swimming at Ludlow Falls saying that the area is posted and “swimming is strictly prohibited and deputies will issue citations to anyone found swimming there.”

The area below the falls is strewn with debris that washes downstream and makes the waterway extremely dangerous. Anyone trying to swim or dive there is “gambling with your own life,” said Duchak.

The victim, who was not from Miami County, has not yet been identified.

An EMS worker from Pleasant Hill, left, and a neighbor who initially responded to cries for help, look on as recovery efforts get underway for a drowning victim at Ludlow Falls on Thursday afternoon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_082919mju_drowning_ludlowfalls1-1.jpg An EMS worker from Pleasant Hill, left, and a neighbor who initially responded to cries for help, look on as recovery efforts get underway for a drowning victim at Ludlow Falls on Thursday afternoon. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Dive teams work to locate and recover the body of a drowning victim at Ludlow Falls on Thursday https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_082919mju_drowning_ludlowfalls2-1.jpg Dive teams work to locate and recover the body of a drowning victim at Ludlow Falls on Thursday Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Items apparently belonging to the victim of a drowning at Ludlow Falls lie at the top of the falls as a neighbor who initially responded to cries for help watches recovery efforts in the water below. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_082919mju_drowning_ludlowfalls3-1.jpg Items apparently belonging to the victim of a drowning at Ludlow Falls lie at the top of the falls as a neighbor who initially responded to cries for help watches recovery efforts in the water below. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

