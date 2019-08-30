Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a rib-eye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hot dog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $10. Frog legs for $12 will be available from 6-7:30 p.m.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• HOT SHOT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Upper Valley Medical Center will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the conference room, 3130 N. Dixie Highway, Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a 10-ounce New York Strip, baked potato, salad, roll and dessert for $12 beginning at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive Saturday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 East Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public and will be served from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7 adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• CONCERT: Troy Civic Band will offer a Labor Day concert at 7 p.m. at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy. Bill and Kathy McIntosh will direct the final concert of summer. There will be lenty of free parking and the site is handicapped accessible. Park entrance is same as Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant near the bike path on North County Road 25-A (Elm Street). Plenty of seating on the concrete terraces on the grassy banks facing the music pavilion. Music will include “end of summer” favorites, marches, and percussion features. The one-hour concert begins at 7 due to earlier sunset. Audience members may want to bring tailgate chairs or blankets. Admission is free. For more informaion, call 335-1178.

• BURGERS: Burgers and french fries will be available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• DANCE WORKSHOP: A free Contra Dance workshop will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Learn dance steps to use at a Sept. 28 Contra Dance event. No fee, no need to register, come alone or bring a partner. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Show your compassion for those battling cancer by supporting the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• SANDWICH: Stop for a loose meat sandwich and chips at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Food will be available for $4. Serving begins at 4 p.m.

Wednesday

• FIRST RESPONDERS: The monthly coffee and doughnuts with veterans event at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will include honoring local first responders at 9 a.m. at the museum on the second floor of 107 W. Main St., Troy. All local first responders are invited to attend as honored guests. For more information, visit /miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

• HAM AND CHEESE: Grilled ham and cheese sandwiches along with chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Test your Euchre skills at 7 p.m. for $5.

• YOGA: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for yoga. Great for beginners – wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Scott Myers of the Miami County Parks. Myers will share information about new and exciting things going on with our parks, including a surprise this year for Christmas. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

Sept. 5

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Show your compassion for those battling cancer by supporting the Piqua Baptist Church community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The menu includes Alaskan pollock, chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: Join others on the first Thursday of every month for a knitting circle at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 6 p.m. to work on your own projects or receive fun new ideas. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• FLOATS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for a free root beer float anytime during our fourth annual Root Beer Float Day. The library is open from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. and floats will be served all day while supplies last. The village of Pleasant Hill is providing the ice cream for this fun day.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. The Zumba routine is on DVD. Water is provided. Ring the bell for entry in the morning. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

Sept. 6

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for cardio drumming on Fridays at 11 a.m. All equipment and water provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BEGINNING GARMENTS: A Beginning Garments sewing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Learn to make a variety of garments. General knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required. Must bring in own sewing machine. Limit 10, adults. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

Sept. 7

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the monthly Share-A-Meal. The menu is hamburgers, mac and cheese, baked beans, chocolate chip cookies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

Sept. 8

• REUNION: The annual Elizabeth Township School reunion will be held at 1 p.m. at the Elizabeth Township Community Center located at 5760 Walnut-Grove Road. All former teachers, students, graduates and staff members are invited to attend. Please bring a covered dish to share. Drink and table service provided. The Cove Springs Praise Band will provide entertainment. For more information, contact Janet Filbrun Knife at (937) 667-6201.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public and will be served from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7 adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Sept. 9

• SLOW ROLL ROUTE CHANGED: Bike Piqua will be holding a slow roll at 6 p.m., meeting at Susie’s Big Dipper, located on the 300 block of North Main Street in Piqua. They will then ride on Greene Street to North Street to Madison Avenue to Cherry Street, instead of the previously planned ride through Candlewood.

• BAKED POTATO: A baked potato or salad bar will be offered, one for $3.50 or both for $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

• MONDAY MATINEE: The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will present a Monday natinee at 12:30 p.m. Re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time with our theme of the month is “Whodunit?” This week will be “Evil Eye” from 1963. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. The Zumba routine is on DVD. Water is provided. Ring the bell for entry in the morning. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• YOGA: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for yoga. Great for beginners – wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BOOK SALE: The Piqua Public Library will have a book sale during regular hours in the library bookstore, with 50 percent off books, magazines and other materials.

Sept. 10

• DANCE WORKSHOP: A free Contra Dance workshop will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Learn dance steps to use at a Sept. 28 Contra Dance event. No fee, no need to register, come alone or bring a partner. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• EGG SALAD: Egg salad sandwiches with chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $4. Doors open at 3 p.m.

• BOOK SALE: The Piqua Public Library will have a book sale during regular hours in the library bookstore, with 50 percent off books, magazines and other materials.

Sept. 11

• COUNCIL MEETING: The Miami County Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Miami County Highway Garage, 2100 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

• SHREDDED CHICKEN: Shredded, creamed chicken sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $5. Play some Euchre after you eat for $5 at 7 p.m.

• YOGA: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for yoga. Great for beginners – wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• BEGINNING GARMENTS: A Beginning Garments sewing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Louis Room. Learn to make a variety of garments. General knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required. Must bring in own sewing machine. Limit 10, adults. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• BOOK SALE: The Piqua Public Library will have a book sale during regular hours in the library bookstore, with 50 percent off books, magazines and other materials.