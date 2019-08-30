Chocolate Walk tickets to go on sale

PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua’s annual Chocolate Walk will be from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

Those participating in this ticketed event can enjoy a walk through downtown and visit more than 20 locations and experience chocolate goodness in all of its wondrous forms. Some stops have treats that can be enjoyed immediately and some give you a treat to save for later. A limited number of tickets will be available for $20 per person and can be purchased starting on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Chocolate Walk tickets may be purchased at Winans Chocolates + Coffees, 310 Spring S., and Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St.

Ticket holders will start at the Winans location at 310 Spring St. where participants will turn in their tickets and pick up their Chocolate Walk bag and a list of participating businesses. During the evening they will make their way to all the participants to get their treat. The evening will conclude at Readmore’s Hallmark where there will be refreshments and register to win opportunities.

Winans Chocolates + Coffees, Readmore’s Hallmark, Alvetro Orthodontics and Hartzell are the event co-sponsors.

For more information, call Mainstreet Piqua at 773-9355.