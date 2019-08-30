Hydrant flushing set in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants Monday, Sept. 30 through Friday Oct. 11 during the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The following schedule will be followed:

• Monday Sept. 30, (Main Street South) all hydrants from South First Street to Hathaway, including the Roslyn area.

• Tuesday Oct. 1, (Main Street North) all hydrants starting at North First Street to Bowman Avenue.

• Wednesday Oct. 2 and Thursday Oct. 3 (South West area) Tipp Plaza areas, Hathaway, Spring Hill, Willow Glen, Cottonwood, Hampton Woods, Hunters Ridge, York Meadows and Sycamore Woods.

• Friday Oct. 4, along Evanston Road, and South County Road 25-A south of Evanston Road going to Corner Stone Drive.

• Monday Oct. 7 and Tuesday Oct. 8, (North West area) all hydrants starting at Westedge, Tippecanoe Village, Manchester Chase, North Tippcowlesville Road, Tweed Woods, Commerce Park Drive, Weller Drive and Curry Branch.

• Wednesday Oct. 9 and Thursday Oct. 10, (North West area) all hydrants starting on County Road 25-A, SpringMeade, Woodlawn, Donn Davis Way, Windmere, Oakwinds, Cedar Grove and Rosewood Creek.

• Friday Oct. 11, will be used as a makeup day if needed.

Water in these areas may be discolored. Residents are advised to avoid using laundry or hot water facilities during the flushing period. If residents find their water to be discolored, they should run cold water for 5-10 minutes until the water clears. Although the water will not be turned off, a drop in pressure in some areas is likely.

Flushing hydrants is a preventive maintenance program to periodically clean out natural residues, which deposit in the water lines, as well as to test the hydrants.

For questions, contact the Municipal Services office at 667-6305.