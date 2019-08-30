Area briefs

Hayner releases fall class schedule

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has planned its fall classes. The Hayner Center offers adult art classes in drawing, painting, fine crafts, pottery, knitting, calligraphy, and paper crafts. A variety of children’s art classes are also being offered this fall, including homeschool art classes on Friday. The Hayner Center also will include dance, organization, computer technology, genealogy, and acoustic guitar among the classes beginning in September.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org.

Home school registration open

TROY — Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home schooled student for a morning (9:30-11:30 a.m.) or afternoon (2-4 p.m.) of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month September-May. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration.

The fee for these innovative programs is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check). Deadline is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program. The topic for September is “Wild Wings.”

Community night concert offered

TIPP CITY — The Community Night Summer Concert Series welcomes Southbound on Friday, Sept. 6 for an evening of fun and music on North 2nd at Main streets. Since forming in 2013 in Greene County, Southbound has treated audiences to memorable performances featuring enduring songs by some of the greatest bands in history, and also produced and released an all original album, Hands Of Time in 2015.

The band’s resume of more than 120 shows includes stops at Great American Ballpark, Fraze Pavillion’s Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest, and more.

The tradition continues at this edition of Tipp Community Night with a special twist. For those that favor a softer listening experience, Southbound kicks-off the evening with an “unplugged” set beginning at 6:15 p.m., with hits from yesteryear that highlight the band’s five accomplished vocalists. Following a short break, it’s more Southbound in full electric glory, playing a wide variety of Southern and classic tock favorites through 10 p.m.

Learn more about Southbound at the band’s media sites at www.gosouthbound.com or www.facebook.com/gosouthbound.

The Community Night Concerts are a hometown tradition and are held on the first Friday of the month June through September. It is recommended that you bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled.

For more information, stop by The Hotel Gallery or call 667-3696.