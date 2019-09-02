Multiple injuries in two-vehicle crash

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — A Labor Day crash saw several patients transported for injures in a two-car collision, including one aboard CareFlight.

The crash occurred at the intersection of East State Route 41 and Hufford Road around 3 p.m.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene said that initial reports indicate that a northbound vehicle on Hufford Road pulled from a stop sign and into the path of a vehicle that was traveling east on State Route 41.

One vehicle was carrying two occupants and the other three. At least two victims were children, according to reports.

CareFlight was called to transport one of the victims, but deputies said they believe the transport was more precautionary in nature than life-threatening.

Several other victims were believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Elizabeth Township Fire Department and medics responded to the crash, as did units from Casstown, Christiansburg, and New Carlisle.

State Route 41 was closed to through traffic while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire and EMS crews work the scene of a crash at the intersection State Route 41 and Hufford Road on Labor Day. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_090219mju_crash_sr41-1.jpg Fire and EMS crews work the scene of a crash at the intersection State Route 41 and Hufford Road on Labor Day. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A firefighter stands by as a patient from a two-vehicle crash at State Route 41 and Hufford Road is loaded aboard CareFlight on Labor Day. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_090219mju_crash_sr41.b-1.jpg A firefighter stands by as a patient from a two-vehicle crash at State Route 41 and Hufford Road is loaded aboard CareFlight on Labor Day. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

