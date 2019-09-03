Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• DANCE WORKSHOP: A free Contra Dance workshop will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Learn dance steps to use at a Sept. 28 Contra Dance event. No fee, no need to register, come alone or bring a partner. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Show your compassion for those battling cancer by supporting the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Wednesday

• FIRST RESPONDERS: The monthly coffee and doughnuts with veterans event at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will include honoring local first responders at 9 a.m. at the museum on the second floor of 107 W. Main St., Troy. All local first responders are invited to attend as honored guests. For more information, visit /miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

• YOGA: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for yoga. Great for beginners – wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Scott Myers of the Miami County Parks. Myers will share information about new and exciting things going on with our parks, including a surprise this year for Christmas. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• SANDWICH: Stop for a loose meat sandwich and chips at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Food will be available for $4. Serving begins at 4 p.m.

Thursday

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Show your compassion for those battling cancer by supporting the Piqua Baptist Church community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: Join others on the first Thursday of every month for a knitting circle at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 6 p.m. to work on your own projects or receive fun new ideas. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• FLOATS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for a free root beer float anytime during our fourth annual Root Beer Float Day. The library is open from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. and floats will be served all day while supplies last. The village of Pleasant Hill is providing the ice cream for this fun day.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. The Zumba routine is on DVD. Water is provided. Ring the bell for entry in the morning. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• HAM AND CHEESE: Grilled ham and cheese sandwiches along with chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Test your Euchre skills at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for cardio drumming on Fridays at 11 a.m. All equipment and water provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BEGINNING GARMENTS: A Beginning Garments sewing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Learn to make a variety of garments. General knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required. Must bring in own sewing machine. Limit 10, adults. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• BOOKS AND BEANS: The Friends of the J. R. Clarke Public Library’s semi-annual book sale will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This is also the weekend for the Covington-Newberry Historical Society’s Ham and Bean and Chili Supper held at Fort Rowdy Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, the library also will also be holding its “Free Your Mind of Fines!” During the two days of book sales, if you currently have a fine with J.R. Clarke, come in and get the fines taken off your record. Fines can only be taken off a patron’s record in person at the library. On Saturdat, books will be $1 per bag. For more information, contact the library at 473-2226.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The menu includes Alaskan pollock, chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the monthly Share-A-Meal. The menu is hamburgers, mac and cheese, baked beans, chocolate chip cookies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• MONARCH CELEBRATION: Brukner Nature Center will offer a Monarch celebration from 1-4 p.m. at the center. Your afternoon will be packed full of activities to help you and your family learn all about Monarch butterflies — from educational crafts for the kids to opportunities to talk to professionals in the field. You can purchase a variety of native plants for your garden, learn all about their life cycle and create your own milkweed seed ball. Staff also hope to have live Monarch encounters — caterpillar, chrysalis and adult. Staff also plan to tag the adults and release them on their journey south. Admission is $2.50 per person or $10 per family for non-members; BNC members are free.

• BOOKS AND BEANS: The Friends of the J. R. Clarke Public Library’s semi-annual book sale will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This is also the weekend for the Covington-Newberry Historical Society’s Ham and Bean and Chili Supper held at Fort Rowdy Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, the library also will also be holding its “Free Your Mind of Fines!” During the two days of book sales, if you currently have a fine with J.R. Clarke, come in and get the fines taken off your record. Fines can only be taken off a patron’s record in person at the library. Today, books will be $1 per bag. For more information, contact the library at 473-2226.

Sunday

• REUNION: The annual Elizabeth Township School reunion will be held at 1 p.m. at the Elizabeth Township Community Center located at 5760 Walnut-Grove Road. All former teachers, students, graduates and staff members are invited to attend. Please bring a covered dish to share. Drink and table service provided. The Cove Springs Praise Band will provide entertainment. For more information, contact Janet Filbrun Knife at (937) 667-6201.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public and will be served from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7 adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• SLOW ROLL ROUTE CHANGED: Bike Piqua will be holding a slow roll at 6 p.m., meeting at Susie’s Big Dipper, located on the 300 block of North Main Street in Piqua. They will then ride on Greene Street to North Street to Madison Avenue to Cherry Street, instead of the previously planned ride through Candlewood.

• BAKED POTATO: A baked potato or salad bar will be offered, one for $3.50 or both for $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

• MONDAY MATINEE: The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will present a Monday natinee at 12:30 p.m. Re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time with our theme of the month is “Whodunit?” This week will be “Evil Eye” from 1963. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. The Zumba routine is on DVD. Water is provided. Ring the bell for entry in the morning. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• YOGA: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for yoga. Great for beginners – wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BOOK SALE: The Piqua Public Library will have a book sale during regular hours in the library bookstore, with 50 percent off books, magazines and other materials.

Sept. 10

• DANCE WORKSHOP: A free Contra Dance workshop will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Learn dance steps to use at a Sept. 28 Contra Dance event. No fee, no need to register, come alone or bring a partner. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• EGG SALAD: Egg salad sandwiches with chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $4. Doors open at 3 p.m.

• BOOK SALE: The Piqua Public Library will have a book sale during regular hours in the library bookstore, with 50 percent off books, magazines and other materials.

• EXHIBIT OPENS: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will present “Paris and Vienna Sunrise,” the exhibit featuring photography by Laura Vlieg, which will be on display in the Hayner Center’s Art Studio from Sept. 10 through Oct. 20 and is free and open to the public. The public is invited to a reception from 5-6:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 in the Art Studio.

Sept. 11

• COUNCIL MEETING: The Miami County Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Miami County Highway Garage, 2100 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

• SHREDDED CHICKEN: Shredded, creamed chicken sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $5. Play some Euchre after you eat for $5 at 7 p.m.

• YOGA: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for yoga. Great for beginners – wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• BEGINNING GARMENTS: A Beginning Garments sewing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Louis Room. Learn to make a variety of garments. General knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required. Must bring in own sewing machine. Limit 10, adults. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• BOOK SALE: The Piqua Public Library will have a book sale during regular hours in the library bookstore, with 50 percent off books, magazines and other materials.

Sept. 12

• OILS: Judi and Brian Kinney will share their knowledge about the unique connection between your immune system and essential oils on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• CRAFT: Troy-Miami County Public Library will present the craft program Making a Geometric Paper Collage at 6 p.m. Following a lesson on Creativebug, participants will learn a new way to create a collage using diamond shapes to make an exquisite multi-colored star. For adults. All materials provided. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• BAKED HAM: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for trivia at 7 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. The Zumba routine is on DVD. Water is provided. Ring the bell for entry in the morning. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BOOK SALE: The Piqua Public Library will have a book sale during regular hours in the library bookstore, with 50 percent off books, magazines and other materials.

• PANEL DISCUSSION: A panel discussion with US military veterans and guests will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center, 134 N. Market St., Troy. The event is being coordinated by Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Lunch will be provided. Information also will be available from Miami County Veterans’ Services, Dayton VA, Honor Flight Dayton and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County veteran volunteers. To make a reservation, call (937) 573-2115.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Support the fight against cancer by donating at the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” t-shirt honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Sept. 13

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for cardio drumming on Fridays at 11 a.m. All equipment and water provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BEGINNING GARMENTS: A Beginning Garments sewing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Learn to make a variety of garments. General knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required. Must bring in own sewing machine. Limit 10, adults. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• BOOK SALE: The Piqua Public Library will have a book sale during regular hours in the library bookstore, with 50 percent off books, magazines and other materials.

Sept. 14

• PORCHFEST: Porches throughout the Southwest Historic District in Troy will offer music from noon to 5 p.m. during this community music festival, sponsored by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Pick up a map at the Hayner to tour regional music. An artisan tent village will be set up at Hayner and a Trojan City Music Stage at Brukner Park. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Tippecanoe Historical Society will be holding an open house from 1-3 p.m. The event will include outside displays. Third Street will be closed from Main to Walnut streets in order to facilitate the event. The Third St. ramp into the Lutheran Church parking lot will be closed, but the Fourth and Walnut street entrances will be open. If the weather does not allow the event to be outside, the museum will still be open. For more information, call Susie at 698-6798 or Jo at 667-6762.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• BOOK SALE: The Piqua Public Library will have a book sale during regular hours in the library bookstore, with 50 percent off books, magazines and other materials.

• FOOTBALL TRIVIA: A football trivia contest will be offered from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join staff for a fun trivia contest with refreshments and prizes. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

Sept. 15

• CONCERT: A free indoor concert will be presented by the Tippecanoe Community Band at 4 p.m. at the Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., near downtown Piqua. Tippecanoe Community Band members hail from Miami County and the surrounding area. More than 60 musicians enjoy rehearsing and performing under the direction of Gail Ahmed, who founded the band more than 40 years ago. The concert will feature Big Band classics, blues, 1969 Woodstock Festival music, upbeat marches and patriotic favorites. For information, call 335-1178.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome. Binoculars available for use.

Sept. 16

• MONDAY MATINEE: The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will present a Monday natinee at 12:30 p.m. Re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time with our theme of the month is “Whodunit?” This week will be “Patient in Room 18” from 1938. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. The Zumba routine is on DVD. Water is provided. Ring the bell for entry in the morning. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• YOGA: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for yoga. Great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.