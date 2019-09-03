Little Miss & Master Pumpkin pageant set

BRADFORD — On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Bradford Pumpkin Show will be hosting its 14th annual Little Miss & Master Pumpkin pageant. The pageant will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the north end entertainment stage with the winners announced following the parade.

This event is sponsored by Littman-Thomas Agency, your community’s residential and business insurance provider since the 1860’s. All contestants must be between 2-5 years of age as of Oct. 1 and must be able to walk onto the stage by him/herself. The theme for this year’s pageant is “Fall into Christmas” — ‘tis the season to celebrate the 91st Bradford Pumpkin Show.

Contestants should be creative and dress as their favorite part of Christmas. Whether you are a Christmas tree shining bright on Christmas morning, or the special present under the tree. Rudolph pulling Santa’s sleigh with a bright shining nose, as long as it’s Christmas anything goes. Be the Elf on a shelf, or even the big man himself. Come and be jolly where confetti falls like snow and celebrate this year’s Bradford Pumpkin Show.

All contestants will be judged on stage in the following categories: Appearance, Stage Presence/Poise, Originality and Crowd Response. There will be no pre-judging or interviewing of the contestants.

The Little Miss & Master Pumpkin winners will each receive $50 and a trophy. Firsr runner-up winners will receive $25 and a trophy, and seconrd runner-up winners will receive $15 and a trophy.

Organizers will also award a trophy to the Best Costume Little Miss & Master Pumpkin contestants.

All contestants are invited to ride through Wednesday’s parade in their own vehicle. If participating in the parade, you must have your vehicle marked on both sides with the child’s name and be at the Bradford High School at 6:15 p.m. for the parade line-up.

If you are interested in entering, please send a $20, non-refundable check made payable to the Bradford Pumpkin Show, care of Kathy Weldy, 426 School St., Bradford, OH 45308. Entry deadline is Sept. 30. Along with the entry fee, please include your child’s name, date of birth, parent’s names, email address and telephone number where you can be reached. Also include a description of their costume and note their special interest(s) (eg: favorite cartoon, pet, hobby, etc.). In addition, please note whether or not you will be participating in the Wednesday evening parade prior to the contest. Registration forms are available on the Pumpkin Show’s website at bradfordpumpkinshow.com.

Again, this year organizers will hold a Little Miss & Master Pumpkin Float Contest prior to the parade. They ask that all floats be brought to the Bradford High School parking lot on Wednesday by 6:15 p.m. for judging. Best Float Overall will receive $75 and a trophy, second place will receive $50 and a trophy, and third place receives a trophy.

Organizers ask that the Little Miss & Master Pumpkin winners ride on the royalty float in the parade on Thursday and Saturday of the 2019 Bradford Pumpkin Show. Float winners are also invited back to participate in these parades. Please be at the Bradford High School by 6:15 p.m. for the parade line up on Thursday and 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

If you have any questions, contact Kathy Weldy at (937) 417-3010.