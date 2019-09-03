Night of intrigue upcoming

PIQUA — Enjoy a night of intrigue with a literary murder mystery at the Piqua Public Library after hours from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

The murder mystery will include events from the other night, “when many characters were out of their books enjoying a sojourn in the night air, a grim and grave crime was committed right in our own library. The Headless Horseman has been murdered. Gathered are the characters that were present in the library at the time of the nasty deed. Fortunately, Sherlock Holmes and his team of famous literary detectives are here to investigate, so the perpetrator of this heinous crime will no doubt be revealed as the night proceeds,” according to the release.

Literary characters from beloved books will be portrayed by Piqua Library staff and volunteers. Jim Oda will be reprising his role as the Cat in the Hat, Frank Patrizio will make an appearance as Professor James Moriarty and Penny Mohler will portray the Wicked Witch of the West. Appetizers, drinks, and desserts will be served. There will be a raffle where guests vote for the guilty character. A winner will be drawn from the correct votes. Additional raffle tickets may be purchased at the event to increase one’s chance of winning the fall-themed gift basket.

A limited number of tickets will be sold for $15 each. They will be available for purchase at the Piqua Public Library or over the phone at (937) 773-6753 during the following dates and times or until sold out:

Monday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. (at the Piqua Community Farmers Market)

Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted. Proceeds will support library programming and building the book collection. This program is for adults, ages 18 and older. Guests must bring their tickets to gain admittance on the evening of the event.