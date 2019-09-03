Jim Whiteford of Troy checks out some of the 115 U.S. flags lining the river levee between the North Market Street and Adams Street bridges in Troy honoring first responders as we approach the anniversary of 9/11. The program is called the Walk of Remembrance and is part of a service project of the Troy Noon Optimist club. The flags will be in place for viewing through Sept. 16.

