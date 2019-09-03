Bark For Life set for Saturday

TROY — Cancer survivors and their dogs will have the opportunity to participate in an event that benefits the American Cancer Society this Saturday.

“Bark For Life” of Miami County will be held Saturday, beginning at noon, at the Duke Park Dog Park, located at 1670 Troy-Sidney Road, in Troy.

Tickets for the event can be purchased, at relayforlife.org/barkmiamicountyoh, for the price of a $10 donation to the ACS.

According to Bark For Life lead volunteer Nicole Bolin, of Piqua, the event is similar in style to the traditional Relay For Life events, but on a smaller scale and with the addition of four-legged companions.

“This was started because you can’t bring dogs to Relay For Life, so this gives survivors an opportunity to come together with their dogs,” Bolin said. “They can be some of the most supportive companions when it comes to healing.”

Bolin said she has been working closely with Benjamin Banning, community manager for the ACS, to bring the Bark For Life event back to Troy. The event was last held in 2017, after which the organization took a break following changes in staff and volunteers.

“We’re looking forward to bringing this event back to the Miami County, and we’re excited to have Banning because he has been a great asset to us,” Bolin said.

Saturday’s event will include a brief opening ceremony, which will include a “blessing of the dogs” provided by Amy Arnold, followed by a walk for survivors and dogs, along with games and mingling, Bolin said.

Bolin added that those without dogs are also welcome to attend.

“We don’t all have a dog, or social dogs, so this event will give everyone a chance to get together and raise money for the American Cancer Society,” she said.

Bolin said games at the event will include bobbing for tennis balls, “musical sit,” and a competition for the largest and smallest dog in attendance.

For more information, call Bolin at (937) 570-0315, and to register, visit relayforlife.org/barkmiamicountyoh.

Michele Grise, of Piqua, walks through Duke Park with her black labrador retriever, Remington, during the 2017 Bark For Life event in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_BarkForLife.jpg Michele Grise, of Piqua, walks through Duke Park with her black labrador retriever, Remington, during the 2017 Bark For Life event in Troy. MVT file photo.

Event aims to raise money for American Cancer Society

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

