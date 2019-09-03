Residents address property concerns

TROY — Residents addressed Troy City Council about flood and park lighting issues at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Robert Cole said he’s owned a property in the 200 block of Mulberry Street since 1986 and was concerned with the new Troy fire station’s location and if it would cause further flood issues. Cole said the Memorial Day flooding caused damage to home’s walls, requiring mold remediation. Cole said he was concerned with the 110 East Canal Street property being razed, displacing the grass and gravel of the property with pavement and the new fire station.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said storm drainage would be built into the property’s design and would be “above and beyond” what is required in terms of stormwater drainage.

Carol Overmyer, a resident of Carriage Crossing, asked if the city could look into installing lights at the subdivision’s park area. Overmyer noted the April drowning death of a woman at the retention pond, a recent suicide in the parking lot as well as several incidents of suspected drug activity in the park.

“We want to keep everybody safe,” she said.

Titterington said the city is currently looking into installing lighting at the park area and the city is working with Miami Valley Lighting.

Council member Bobby Phillips asked what the city is doing about the rash of graffiti around Troy.

Titterington said the police department is actively investigating all reports and pursuing leads. Titterington said if someone sees suspicious activity to contact 9-1-1 to report it.

Resident Debbie Pike thanked council member Todd Severt and Park Superintendent Jeremy Drake for placing a portable restroom at Herrlinger Park.

Council approved the following resolutions:

• A resolution for tax levies for Troy City School District and Miami East School District. It is an annual requirement. The certification is provided geographically and part of the city limits is within the Miami East school district and part of Troy City Schools is located in Staunton Township. The tax levies must be certified by the Miami County Budget Commission by Oct. 1.

• A resolution to support the 2020 census. The Miami County Commissioners have proposed to have a count-wide “Complete Count Committee,” in which Troy will participate. A public meeting is planned to be held in September to formally launch the initiative.

Other items of interest:

• The city’s water and billing collection offices will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a software update.

• The city of Troy will observe Trick-or-Treat from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

• The third annual Freedom Climb will be held at 2 p.m. at Troy Memorial Stadium on Sunday. Registration begins at 1 p.m. This event honors and remembers the FDNY Firefighters, NYC Police and EMS who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. By climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories which make up the World Trade Center Towers, at Troy Memorial Stadium, participants honor and remember the sacrifice of the 343 Firefighters, 60 NYPD and 10 EMS lives who died in the attack.

