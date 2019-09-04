Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Aug. 30

ASSAULT: Vincent Sowers, 26, of Troy, was cited for two counts of fourth-degree felony assault and resisting arrest.

SCAM: The Troy Police Department was notified by email that someone was trying to scam $7,350 from the Society for Anthropological Sciences. Someone posing as the president of the society requested a check from the treasurer to be sent to the Stouder Center.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: A resident in the 1150 Stephenson Drive area reported a criminal damaging report.

NO FIREWORKS: An officer responded to 80 W. Dakota St., on a report of criminal damaging. A juvenile male was warned for “firing missiles” in city limits.

Aug. 31

JUVENILE ISSUES: At 1:07 a.m., an officer stopped a bicyclist for multiple equipment and moving violations. The rider was a juvenile who was found under the influence of alcohol and possession of tobacco. The juvenile was transported home and charges were filed.

OVI: Elisha Washington, 23, of Tipp City, was cited for OVI and failure to yield to the right of way in the area of North Market and the Public Square. Her blood alcohol level was 0.138 percent.

Sept. 1

OVERDOSE: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of South Market Street for a possible overdose. A female was found not breathing, but was revived by paramedics after Narcan was administered. She was transported to Kettering Hospital and will be charged with inducing panic.

ASSAULT: Jared Bishop, 26, of Troy, was cited for misdemeanor assault.

Sept. 2

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A report of criminal damaging was reported in the 200 block of Peters Avenue.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A report of criminal damaging was reported in the 100 block of Race Street.

OVERDOSE: An officer was dispatched to Motel 6 on a possible drug overdose. The subject was revived by medics with Narcan. The subject was transported to Kettering Hospital and charged with inducing panic.

Sept. 3

CHILD ENDANGERING: Charisse Kelly, 27, of Troy, was cited on two counts of misdemeanor child abuse or endangering.

POSSESSION: Bradley Willison, 29, of Troy, was cited for possession of controlled substances of a marijuana compound or mixture.

CHILD ABUSE: Stanley Feltner Jr., 41, of Troy, was cited on two counts of misdemeanor child abuse or endangering in the 700 block of Crawford Street.

DRUGS FOUND: Management from Clopay called to report a baggie of suspected drugs were found on the property. The officer collected it and placed into property.

Sept. 4

POSSESSION: Kacie Given, 22, of Troy, was cited for possession of drug abuse instrument, possession of controlled substances and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.