Graffiti tags continue to plague Troy

TROY — The Troy Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding those who are responsible for a rash of graffiti tags throughout the southeast part of town.

According to Capt. Joe Long, approximately 77 reports of criminal damaging complaints have been filed within the city limits since July 1, although not all reports are related to the graffiti markings.

“If anybody has any information, please call the Troy Police Department. Don’t hesitate to call, we want this to come to an end,” said Long, who said suspicious activity can also be reported through Miami County 9-1-1.

Long said the majority of the graffiti complaints are in the southeastern part of Troy and out in the county along County Road 25-A.

Vandals hit Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream’s parking lot sign on Aug 29 and Sept 2. The business is located in the 100 block of West Market Street. Owner Donald Butler said if he had to replace the signs each time the vandals spray painted it, it would have cost his business $400, not including permit fees.

“It’s nonsense. I’ve been lucky. It would have cost $400 to replace the signs,” Butler said.

The McKaig and Race park also was hit by vandals overnight. The Troy-Miami County Library’s Storybook Walk was tagged several times. Employees were able to clean off the glass encased panels, which contain a page from a book along the walking path of the park.

Two sides of a box truck was also spray painted by vandals overnight on South Elm Street.

The truck owner Sue Maxwell said they were able to remove the paint from the truck with a $25 solution, but the chemicals it took to take the paint off stripped the paint to the metal and the truck will need repainted. Maxwell estimates it will cost $200 to repaint the truck.

“It’s ridiculious to have your property damaged like this,” she said.

Long said he didn’t have an estimate of damage caused by the recent rash of graffiti. If you have any information related to this activity, contact Troy Police Department at 339-7525 or the Miami County Communication Center’s non-emergency number at 440-9911 or 9-1-1.

