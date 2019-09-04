Miami East students join All-State Choir

CASSTOWN — Five Miami East High School Symphonic Choir students were accepted into the 2020 OMEA All-State Choir. A total of 160 voices were selected by blind audition for this elite group. They will rehearse and perform at the 2020 Ohio Music Educators Association State Professional Development Conference in Cincinnati on January 30 and February 1. Students were coached by Omar Lozano and accompanied by Melissa Lozano.

The following students were selected to perform with the OMEA All-State Choir: Zach Enz -Tenor II, Caleb Lozano -Tenor I, Nichole Hood- Soprano II, Tyler Fetters- Bass I and Rebecca Patch- Soprano I.