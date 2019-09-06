Speedway to hire 350 employees in Ohio

MIAMI VALLEY– Speedway, LLC is looking to hire 350 employees in Ohio with open interviews taking place at all Ohio locations on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Available positions include full- and part-time entry-level associates and assistant manager roles.

“For every top performing team member promoted at Speedway, an opening is created,” said Phil Hall, senior vice president, Human Resources and Training. “Top Ohio talent is helping drive Speedway’s continued growth. These are not seasonal or temporary positions. These are true career opportunities for those willing to work hard, learn the business, and grow their career with one of the top retailers in the nation.”

Speedway offers the best benefits in retail, including a company-funded retirement plan and a 401k plan for all employees. Speedway matches 117 percent up to the first 6 percent of an employee’s 401k contributions. Speedway also offers flexible schedules, weekly pay, monthly incentives, and tuition reimbursement for all positions.

Interested candidates should plan to attend the hiring event in person. Those unable to attend can complete an application at speedway.com or visit the nearest Speedway location for job information. The full list of locations can be found at speedway.com.