Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 3

RV DAMAGE: The property owner in the 5900 block of West Monroe Concord Road reported that a travel trailer had been damaged on the property. He believed the damage likely occurred sometime during the last several days between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3. The damage was caused by a large pellet style bullet.

Sept. 4

VAPE PEN: While standing in the cafeteria before school with one of the supervisors Mr. Roger Voisard, there was a smell of marijuana coming from a group of kids. The administrator and SRO Osting were able to talk with the kids, and it was determined who had been smoking. Those students were disciplined by the school, and the deputy will be sending a JUUL to the crime lab to be tested.

Later that day, SRO Osting was notified by the director of ClearCreek Farm a group home located in Shelby County reference one of their residents, who is a student at UVCC. It was found the student was in possession of a vape pen that contains THC. This will be sent to the lab to confirm this and to find out what is in it.

Sept. 5

BURGLARY: A deputy was dispatched to the 4000 block of Peters Road, Monroe Twp., in reference to a burglary complaint. The back window of the residence was busted out, and the reporting party stated items were missing from inside the safe. After further investigation, the victim’s wife admitted to breaking the window and stealing prescription pills from inside the safe. The victim did not want any charges filed.

VAPE PEN: Upper Valley Career Center SRO Osting was contacted by a Troy Police Officer in reference to a student who may have vape containing THC pods. After looking into the matter with supervisor Roger Voisard, it was found the student did have a vape containing what appears to be THC oil. School handled discipline, and the vape will be sent to Dayton Crime Lab to have the vape contents tested.

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to the 7000 block of Staley Road, Bethel Twp. on an accident with injury involving a motorcycle. After medics examined the driver of the motorcycle, he was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired. It was later reported the same motorcycle crashed in the area of the intersection of Staley Road and Dayton-Brandt Road. He was cited for failure to control and leaving the scene of an accident. His name was not released as of this report.