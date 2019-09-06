Tipp officer receives amended citation

MIAMI COUNTY — A Tipp City police officer was found guilty of a lesser citation this week after facing previous OVI charges in July.

Todd Daley, 30, was arrested in July in connection with an incident on July 13 when he reportedly drove over a curb to talk to a pair of Piqua police officers near the intersection of Riverside Drive at North Main Street in Piqua to verify directions around 2:15 a.m.

According to previous Piqua police reports, officers detected an odor of alcohol and asked Daley to submit to a field sobriety test. Daley was arrested at the scene and transported to the Piqua Police Department, where he was administered a test to determine blood alcohol levels.

Following the test, Daley was charged with OVI and released into the custody of a friend.

In Miami County Municipal Court this week, Daley was found guilty of fourth-degree misdemeanor willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property, amended down from an OVI. Daley received a $250 fine, 28 days of suspended jail time, and two days of a driver intervention program. A second OVI charge was dismissed.

Daley’s driver’s license was also suspended for 60 days, with the suspension being dated back to the original incident. His driving suspension is expected to be complete on Sept. 10.

Daley’s discipline within the Tipp City Police Department has not yet been determined, according to a representative of the department.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Rachel-Maren E. Anderson, 31, of Troy, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from fourth-degree felony assault. Anderson also received 90 days in jail for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, 30 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic, and 90 days in jail for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• John M. Ault, 56, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Immanuel E. Barrow, 19, of West Milton, received one year of probation, a $250 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, amended down from fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs.

• Joey A. Cockroft, 23, of Sidney, received two days in jail, 88 days of suspended jail time, and a $50 fine for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Stacey L. LeMaster, 62, of Troy, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Shane M. Lewis, 22, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a $25 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Kyle C. Lyons, 23, of Houston, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

• Justin C. Quillen, 33, of Troy, received 27 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic, and for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Michaela Sampson, 20, of Troy, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Ashley C. Torchick, 32, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Patricia J. Wead, 38, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a $150 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, amended down from fifth-degree felony posession of drugs.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

