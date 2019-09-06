Area briefs

Pilates classes offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering pilates classes. The classes are held at Tipp Monroe Community Services located at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City. Classes begin Wednesday, Septe. 25 from 9-10 a.m. and run for 10 consecutive Wednesdays. There is a $10 charge for drop ins. The cost of the session is $78 for residents and $80 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is required. Register online at tmcomservices.org.

Functional Pilates will help you gain strength, flexibility and elevate your mind body and spirit. This is a full body experience and exercises are designed to support activities of daily living. Wear comfortable clothes, bring a yoga mat and water to drink. Instructor Celeste Mackenzie is a Peak Personal Pilates Master Instructor. She has been teaching pilates for over 25 years and has experience in challenging young and old and even injured clients.

For more information, visittmcomservices.org.

Home school program set

The Miami County YMCA will be offering a Home school Gym Program for Homeschool Families at the Robinson Branch beginning in October on Thursdays. On Oct. 10, there will be a registration and orientation day beginning at 1 p.m. The gym program begins Oct. 17 with sign-in at 1 p.m., a structured activity from 1:15-2 p.m., and open gym/swim from 2-3 p.m.

Each structured program is broken into three week segments, including sports, group games, and fitness fun. The program runs for a total of 27 weeks from October 2019 through May 2020. The program is for 5 year olds through high schoolers and activities are broken up by age. Cost is $1 per YMCA member and $3 per non-member each week.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull, youth program director, at j.hull@miamicountyymca.net or 440-9622.

PorchFest upcoming

TROY — Porches throughout the Southwest Historic District in Troy will offer music from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 during a community music festival, sponsored by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Pick up a map at the Hayner to tour regional music.

An artisan tent village will be set up at Hayner and a Trojan City Music Stage at Brukner Park.

Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

Lettuce Eat program set

TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold the Lettuce Eat program from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 15 at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy.

Join Park District Naturalist Pollinator Posey for some kitchen chemistry. This program is designed to introduce children (minimum age of 9) to the basics of baking and cooking through science, food prep and gardening skills. Class fee $3 for Miami County residents $6 for out of County residents.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or call (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.