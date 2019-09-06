Piqua man arraigned on rape charges

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department charged a local man with the rape of two minors this week, and investigators are looking for other potential victims.

William “Bill” Voris, 65, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Voris was arraigned on these charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Friday.

Voris was charged in connection with allegations of sexual abuse and rape that took place over the past two years, including one incident that is believed to have to occurred in 2017, according to the Piqua Police Department. The two male victims in this case are currently under the age of 16.

“We’re looking into the possibility there could be more victims,” Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, juveniles spent time at Voris’ residence on the 500 block of Cottage Avenue in Piqua where Voris and some juveniles would smoke marijuana and play video games. One victim also reported receiving other gifts, such as clothes, toys, and scooters, from Voris.

Additional charges for Voris are possible, Grove said. He said the department is looking for any possible victims who may have come into contact with Voris over the past decade. He suggested that if is anybody who is aware of juveniles who have spent time with Voris or at Voris’ residence, Piqua police may want to speak to those individuals.

“We’re hoping they can come forward,” Grove said.

According to Municipal Court records, the Piqua Police Department executed a search warrant on Voris’ residence on Cottage Avenue on Thursday. When questioned by police, Voris initially denied having any sexual contact with one of the victims before later admitting to it and claiming it was consensual, according to court records.

Voris was booked into the Miami County Jail on Thursday evening, and he is continuing to be held in the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $850,000.

A preliminary hearing for Voris is scheduled for Sept. 11.

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Anybody with information regarding this case should ask for Detective Gearing.

Residents can anonymously provide the Piqua Police Department with information via the Crime Stoppers Line by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477). To submit tips online, visit the city of Piqua’s website at piquaoh.org.

Police searching for other potential victims

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

