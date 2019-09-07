College briefs

Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA — Caley DeHass, of Troy, is one of 10 first-year student athletes to continue her soccer career at Baldwin Wallace University this fall.

Head coach Jim Wojtkun, who is in his third season, returns with 24 letterwinners, four seniors, 10 juniors, and 13 sophomores.

Last season, BW finished with an overall record of 11-7-1, which included a 5-4 mark in the Ohio Athletic Conference. Wojtkun’s squad reached the conference postseason tournament for the fifth consecutive year advancing to the quarterfinals.